About this product
TASTE: Sweet, Dough, Spicy
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Pancakes is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the powerful London Pound Cake X Kush Mints strains.
This delicious strain with a sweet and creamy fruity berry flavor and a nutty pancake-like exhale, caries aroma that is just as delightful,
with a smell of freshly cooked pancakes topped with creamy fruits and light spices. It is perfect for any hybrid lover, with long-lasting effects that will have you feeling lifted yet calm for hours on end.
About this strain
Pancakes is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Pancakes is named after its delicious flavor and aroma which happens to smell just like a warm plate of pancakes. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a flavor profile that combines the taste of buttered, sweet berries and the batter-like smell of pancakes. The high you get from smoking Pancakes can be described as a relaxing head high. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Pancakes to help fight symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.
Pancakes effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”