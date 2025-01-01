THC: 833mg

MELT SCALE: 88%

TERPENES: 6.6%

LINEAGE: Papaya x THC Bomb

TASTE: Pine, Fruity, Skunky, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Inspiration

FARM: Redtail Farms

PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Redtail Farms in the 3 Creeks area of California, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. RedTail Farms’ premium flowers are sun-grown in mixed light to full-term and packed with natural terpenes that produce a deliciously fruity taste.



Nasha’s Onyx Label Hash is our highest grade of hash: a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed live hash made from fresh frozen cannabis flowers that were hand-picked and sun-grown to peak maturity. Inspired by the hand-rubbed Charas of India, we use our signature cold-water method to transform frozen live cannabis flowers into a live hash.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



This terp-heavy strain clocks in at 6.6% terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



