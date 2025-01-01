THC: 720 mg



TERPENES: 7.3%



MELT SCALE: 100%



LINEAGE: Papaya x THC Bomb



TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, and Gassy



FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric



FARM: Alpenglow Farms



PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their

family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog,

Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a Sativa-hybrid cross of Papaya x THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



This terp-heavy strain clocks in a high terpenoid content, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



Nasha’s Cold Cure Live Rosin is 1g of rosin made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin and cured to a flavorful wet batter consistency.

