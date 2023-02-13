About this product
LINEAGE: Papaya x THC Bomb
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, and Gassy
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
TERPINES: 9%
THC: 80%
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Papaya Bomb is a cross of Papaya x THC Bomb strains by Purple City Genetics, it offers an extremely fruity aroma.
The result of a cross between Papaya strain (Jack Herer x Skunk#1 x Kush) and an extremely powerful THC Bomb selection is a Indica dominant variety that offers a papaya, ripe fruit and strawberry chewing gum aroma with caramel touches and Skunk nuances.It produces a powerful, long-lasting relaxing effect, inducing calm and well-being accompanied by a pleasant psychedelic euphoria.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
CDPH-10004342