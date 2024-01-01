About this product
POTENCY: 74%
TERPENES: 5.8%
LINEAGE: Papaya x THC Bomb
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, and Gassy
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Papaya Bomb is a cross of Papaya x THC Bomb strains by Purple City Genetics.
This hybrid marvel emerges from the union of Papaya (Jack Herer x Skunk#1 x Kush) and the potent THC Bomb selection. Immerse yourself in its lush, fruit-forward fragrance, reminiscent of ripe papayas, sweet strawberries, and hints of caramel with subtle Skunk undertones. Brace for a deeply relaxing, enduring experience that brings serenity and joy, accompanied by a delightful touch of psychedelic euphoria.
Papaya Bomb's dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet) and Myrcene (peppery, spicy, herbal, floral and woody)
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.
TERPENES: 5.8%
LINEAGE: Papaya x THC Bomb
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, and Gassy
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Papaya Bomb is a cross of Papaya x THC Bomb strains by Purple City Genetics.
This hybrid marvel emerges from the union of Papaya (Jack Herer x Skunk#1 x Kush) and the potent THC Bomb selection. Immerse yourself in its lush, fruit-forward fragrance, reminiscent of ripe papayas, sweet strawberries, and hints of caramel with subtle Skunk undertones. Brace for a deeply relaxing, enduring experience that brings serenity and joy, accompanied by a delightful touch of psychedelic euphoria.
Papaya Bomb's dominant terpinoids are Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet) and Myrcene (peppery, spicy, herbal, floral and woody)
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item