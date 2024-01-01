THC: 712 mg

TERPENES: 3.6%

MELT SCALE: 60%

LINEAGE: Purple Papaya x Molotov Cocktail

TASTE: Tropical, Sweet, Spicy

FEELING: Uplifted, Creative, Motivated

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Papaya Cocktail is a flavorful hybrid created by crossing Purple Papaya and Molotov cocktail. With a sweet, fruity taste, subtle peppery kick, and an aroma to match, those who take part in this strain can expect to feel uplifted and motivated. Papaya cocktail is also known for enhancing creativity, making it the ideal choice for those seeking inspiration and focus.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

read more