THC: 712 mg

TERPENES: 3.6%

MELT SCALE: 67%

LINEAGE: Purple Papaya x Molotov Cocktail

TASTE: Tropical, Sweet, Spicy

FEELING: Uplifted, Creative, Motivated

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Papaya Cocktail is a flavorful hybrid created by crossing Purple Papaya and Molotov cocktail. With a sweet, fruity taste, subtle peppery kick, and an aroma to match, those who take part in this strain can expect to feel uplifted and motivated. Papaya cocktail is also known for enhancing creativity, making it the ideal choice for those seeking inspiration and focus.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

