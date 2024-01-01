About this product
Papaya Cocktail 1.2g Red Pressed Hash (Emerald Queen Farms)
by NASHA
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Purple Papaya is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Texeda Timewarp and Pinewarp. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Purple Papaya is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Papaya typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Papaya’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Papaya, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item