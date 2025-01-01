THC: 710mg

TERPENES: 4.8%

MELT SCALE: 65%

LINEAGE: Papaya and Purple Punch

TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Citrusy

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Originally breed by Oni Seed Company, Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain created by expertly blending Papaya and Purple Punch genetics. This strain is celebrated for its soothing, relaxing effects, coupled with a delightful aroma that marries fruity and cheesy notes. Its sweet and fruity flavor profile adds to its appeal, making it a delightful choice for rolling up a hash without concerns of excessive euphoria or anxiety. Papaya Punch dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart) and Linalool (spicy, waxy, citrus and floral).



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

