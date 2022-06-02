Papaya Punch 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Mattole Valley Sungrown)
About this product
TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Fruity, Cheesy
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
1.2g - 705 mg THC per package
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Papaya with the Purple Punch. Papaya Punch with a calming high, and a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty hash to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey.
About this strain
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
Papaya effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”