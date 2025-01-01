THC: 613mg

TERPENES: 6%

MELT SCALE: 64%

LINEAGE: Papaya and Purple Punch

TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Citrusy

FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted, Soothed

FARM: Rosehip Farm

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Originally breed by Oni Seed Company, Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain created by expertly blending Papaya and Purple Punch genetics. This strain is celebrated for its soothing, relaxing effects, coupled with a delightful aroma that marries fruity and cheesy notes. Its sweet and fruity flavor profile adds to its appeal, making it a delightful choice for rolling up a hash without concerns of excessive euphoria or anxiety. Papaya Punch dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart) and Linalool (spicy, waxy, citrus and floral).



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



