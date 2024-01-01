THC: 760 mg

TERPENES: 3.9%

MELT SCALE: 70%

LINEAGE: Gorilla Glue x Super Glue

TASTE: Diesel, Chocolate, Spicy

FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed

FARM: Pacific Roots Farm

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



Petrolia Glue is a delightful fusion of Gorilla Glue and Super Glue, showcasing a complex blend of flavors. Its profile boasts a distinctive diesel undertone, complemented by hints of rich chocolate and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is intense and aromatic, with a unique blend of diesel, mocha, and spices. As you indulge in this strain, you'll experience a gradual wave of euphoria that uplifts the mind.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Show more