THC: 760 mg
TERPENES: 3.9%
MELT SCALE: 70%
LINEAGE: Gorilla Glue x Super Glue
TASTE: Diesel, Chocolate, Spicy
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Petrolia Glue is a delightful fusion of Gorilla Glue and Super Glue, showcasing a complex blend of flavors. Its profile boasts a distinctive diesel undertone, complemented by hints of rich chocolate and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is intense and aromatic, with a unique blend of diesel, mocha, and spices. As you indulge in this strain, you'll experience a gradual wave of euphoria that uplifts the mind.
Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
