Punky Lion 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Emerald Queen Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
About this product

TERPENES: 4.80%
THC: 693 mg per package
MELT SCALE: 60%
LINEAGE: Chronic x Matanuska Tundra
TASTE: Cocoa, Sweet, Creamy
FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Calm
FARM: Emerald Queen farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.

Punky Lion is a pure indica strain from Samsara Seeds that combines the strength of two other potent indicas, Chronic and Matanuska Tundra. Its dark buds have a sweet, earthy cocoa aroma, and when consumed, it induces heavily sedating effects expected from indica varieties.

About this strain

Chronic is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Skunk and AK-47. This balanced strain produces energizing and uplifting effects. Chronic features a flavor profile of sweet honeyflower, and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

