THC: 628 mg

TERPENES: 3%

MELT SCALE: 56%

LINEAGE: Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint GSC

TASTE: Berry, Citrus, Mint

FEELING: FARM: Sabertooth Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.



Purple Gelato is a flavorfu, striking hybrid strain born from the union of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. This strain boasts a rich aroma profile of sweet berries, citrus, and earthy undertones, with hints of lavender and mint. Its taste follows suit with a smooth blend of fruity sweetness, creamy vanilla, and a touch of herbal spice. Purple Gelato delivers a balanced high, offering a euphoric cerebral lift paired with a calming, full-body relaxation that doesn’t sedate, making it ideal for creative focus or unwinding without couch-lock. Its terpene profile is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, contributing to its mood-enhancing, stress-relieving, and subtly soothing effects.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

