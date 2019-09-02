Our vision for this cartridge is to recreate the “Hash Smoking Experience” in a vapor form. We start with carefully selecting flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our Signature cold-water hash.

We then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a Vape-able oil.



LINEAGE: Moonbow x Zkittlez

TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Clear, Happy

FARM: Emerald Queen farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.



Rainbow Beltz, also known as ""Rainbow Belt,"" is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. This strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy.