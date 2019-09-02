About this product
Our vision for this cartridge is to recreate the “Hash Smoking Experience” in a vapor form. We start with carefully selecting flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our Signature cold-water hash.
We then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a Vape-able oil.
LINEAGE: Moonbow x Zkittlez
TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, Clear, Happy
FARM: Emerald Queen farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.
Rainbow Beltz, also known as ""Rainbow Belt,"" is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. This strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy.
About this strain
The Moonbow weed strain was created when Archive Seed Bank crossed Zkittlez with a Do-Si-Dos phenotype. Its light-colored buds are densely packed and sugar-coated with a delicious fruity and floral terpene profile. People may expect a potent and powerful high from this candy-flavored strain. Archive continues to heavily refine the Moonbow line, and in 2022 released Moonbow #112 IX (which crosses Moonbow #112 F1 x Moonbow #112 F2 #60).
Moonbow effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
5% of people say it helps with headaches
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342