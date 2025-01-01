About this product
THC: 700 mg per package
MELT SCALE: 100%
TERPENES: 7.7%
LINEAGE: Moonbow x Zkittlez
TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, Clear, Happy
FARM: Emerald Queen farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.
Rainbow Meltz is a strain bred by Archive Seed Bank. Rainbow Beltz, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. This strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy.
Nasha’s Cold Cure Live Rosin is 1g of rosin made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin and cured to a flavorful wet badder consistency.
Rainbow Meltz Cold Cure Live Rosin (Emerald Queen Farms)
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
