Rambutan Live Rosin All-In-One Vape 0.5 gram

by NASHA
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

THC: 74%
TERPENES: 7.70%
LINEAGE: Papaya x Guavaz 74
TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Pine
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: Redwood Valley Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Redwood Valley Farms practices “lifestyle agriculture” that respects people and the planet. They have lovingly cultivated the soil to produce the finest small-batch, artisanal flowers from a very own Shangri-La located at 2500 feet in Humboldt County on California’s remote North Coast.

Rambutan is an indica/sativa variety from Bloom Seed Co. A cross of Papaya x Guavaz 74. It has a pronounced citrus profile that is combined with a fruity sweetness and a piney gas in order to provide a relaxing, focused high. It can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

About this strain

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item