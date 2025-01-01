"THC: 33%

TERPENES:1.6%

LINEAGE: Blue Dream x Honey Banana

TASTE: Berry, Honey, Earthy, Spicy

FEELING: Elevated, Focused, Euphpric

FARM: Pacific Roots Farms, Emerald Queen Farms.

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with Blue Dream Flower cultivated by Pacific Roots Farms and Honey Banana live rosin cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms.



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



Blue Dream is a hybrid strain created from combining Blueberry and Haze. Known for being calming yet uplifting, this fashion offers the perfect balance between relaxation and a boost in mood. With a sweet berry aroma and a flavor to match, Blue Dream has a delicious profile with an ability to inspire creativity and soothe the body— ideal for unwinding and finding focus.



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Honey Banana is a heavy-hitting hybrid strain bred from the fruity crowd pleaser Strawberry Banana crossed with Honey Boo Boo, a heady kushy indica. High in THC and resin production, this strain certainly lives up to its name - the Honey Banana plant’s flowers sport a resinous coat as sticky as honey and exude an unmistakably fruity yet earthy banana aroma. Honey Banana’s dominant terpinoid is β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and promote relaxation. It also contains high levels of Limonene and Myrcene, which in combination generate a euphoric high while also reducing stress and anxiety.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin."

