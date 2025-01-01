THC: 34%

TERPENES: 2%

LINEAGE: G Tank x Super Boof

TASTE: Diesel, Citrus, Berries

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN:Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native soil



Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Super Boof live rosin cultivated by cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.



Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown is located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Super Boof delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste with flavors fruity and gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin.

