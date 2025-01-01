THC: 39%

TERPENES: 3.2%

LINEAGE: Papaya x Madd Fruit

TASTE: Citrus, Earthy. Sweet

FEELING: Clear Headed, Euphoria, Soothed

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Empress Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



""Made with Papaya flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and live rosin cultivated by cultivated by Empress Farm.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Papaya, originally bred by Nirvana Genetics by crossing Mango and Citral Skunk, is a hybrid strain with tropical, fruity flavors and relaxing effects.The aroma blends sweet citrus and tropical fruit with earthy musk. The taste is smooth and juicy, with strong papaya and mango notes, plus hints of citrus and pine. Its terpene profile features myrcene for calming effects, along with caryophyllene and limonene for anti-inflammatory and mood-boosting benefits.



Cultivated by Empress Farms; Nestled on the wild Lost Coast of Humboldt County, Empress Farms grows organic cannabis under the sun, rooted in a region known for legendary flower. Every harvest reflects a deep commitment to the land, with sustainable practices that give back more than they take—so you can taste, feel, and trust the purity in every bud.



Madd Fruit, bred by Purple City Genetics, is an indica hybrid crossing PapayaBerry Runtz x Moroccan Peaches. It delivers a sweet, fruity explosion with notes of ripe berries, citrus candy, and tropical papaya. Dominant terpenes likely include myrcene and caryophyllene, adding earthy, musky, and spicy undertones. Smooth and flavorful, Maddfruit offers a dessert-like smoking experience.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin.