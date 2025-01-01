About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 3.2%
LINEAGE: Papaya x Madd Fruit
TASTE: Citrus, Earthy. Sweet
FEELING: Clear Headed, Euphoria, Soothed
FARM: Clear Water Farms, Empress Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
""Made with Papaya flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and live rosin cultivated by cultivated by Empress Farm.
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
Papaya, originally bred by Nirvana Genetics by crossing Mango and Citral Skunk, is a hybrid strain with tropical, fruity flavors and relaxing effects.The aroma blends sweet citrus and tropical fruit with earthy musk. The taste is smooth and juicy, with strong papaya and mango notes, plus hints of citrus and pine. Its terpene profile features myrcene for calming effects, along with caryophyllene and limonene for anti-inflammatory and mood-boosting benefits.
Cultivated by Empress Farms; Nestled on the wild Lost Coast of Humboldt County, Empress Farms grows organic cannabis under the sun, rooted in a region known for legendary flower. Every harvest reflects a deep commitment to the land, with sustainable practices that give back more than they take—so you can taste, feel, and trust the purity in every bud.
Madd Fruit, bred by Purple City Genetics, is an indica hybrid crossing PapayaBerry Runtz x Moroccan Peaches. It delivers a sweet, fruity explosion with notes of ripe berries, citrus candy, and tropical papaya. Dominant terpenes likely include myrcene and caryophyllene, adding earthy, musky, and spicy undertones. Smooth and flavorful, Maddfruit offers a dessert-like smoking experience.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
