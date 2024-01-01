THC: 672 mg TERPENES: 4.2% MELT SCALE: 50% LINEAGE: Pink Guava x Sunset Sherbert TASTE: Sweet, Tropical, Spicy FEELING: Euphoric, Uplifted, Relaxed FARM: Emerald Queen PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.
RS 11, originally bred by Deo Farms, is a hybrid strain resulting from a cross of Pink Guava and Sunset sherbet. This strain boasts a fruity sweet flavor and a hint of spice, reminiscent of his parentage, with a tropical scent. Users can expect a central euphoria that uplifts the mood, followed by a deeply relaxing effect.
RS 11’s terpene profile heavily feature β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), followed closely by Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart).
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Pink Guava is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, giggly, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Guava, before let us know! Leave a review.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”