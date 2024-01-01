THC: 752 mg

TERPENES: 3.0%

MELT SCALE: 50%

LINEAGE: Gush Mints x MEGA x E85

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Minty

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



MEGA Mints is a well-rounded strain with a delicious flavor profile that combines sweet, juicy fruitiness with a hint of refreshing mint. Its aroma blends earthy and herbal notes, creating a soothing and grounded scent. The effects are calming and relaxing, making it great for unwinding without causing heavy sedation. It provides a balanced relaxation that keeps you alert and engaged, perfect for stress relief while staying active.



MEGA Mints terpene profile features Myrcene (sweet, fruity, herbal) β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), followed closely by Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), and Pinene (piney, woody).



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

