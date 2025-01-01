About this product
"THC: 717 mg
TERPENES: 4.9%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: Sunset Sherbet X Pink Guava
TASTE: Sweet, Earthy Fruity
FEELING: Soothed, Mellow
FARM: Emerald Queen Farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.
RS54, bred from Sunset Sherbet and Pink Guava, brings together sweet tropical fruit flavors with creamy citrus and subtle earthy notes. Its aroma combines ripe guava and tangy berries with hints of gas and sherbet. The effects offer a balanced high—starting with an uplifting, euphoric buzz that gently fades into soothing body relaxation. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, adding to its fruity character and calming finish.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item