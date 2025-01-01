THC: 639 mg

TERPENES: 1.8%

MELT SCALE: 76%

LINEAGE: Cheese Cake x White Widow

TASTE: Earthy, Diesel, Sweet

FEELING: Euphroic, Comfortable, Clear-headed

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Secret Weapon is a flavor-packed hybrid that brings the best of Cheese Quake and White Widow together in one punchy package. It hits the senses with a funky-sweet blend of citrus, earth, and a touch of diesel, making each puff a bold experience. The effects are a smooth combo of mental uplift and full-body calm, perfect for sparking creativity without losing your chill. Myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene lead the terpene charge, adding to its flavorful and relaxing profile.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

