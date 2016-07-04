Sherbert Haze 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Whitethorn Valley Farm)

by NASHA
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Sherbert Haze 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Whitethorn Valley Farm)
  • Photo of Sherbert Haze 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Whitethorn Valley Farm)
  • Photo of Sherbert Haze 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Whitethorn Valley Farm)

About this product

THC: 673 mg
TERPENES: 3.9%
MELT SCALE: 56%
LINEAGE: Sherbert Bx1 and Neville’s Haze
TASTE: Creamy, Citrus, Floral
FEELING: Energized, Relaxed, Creative
FARM: Whitethorn Valley Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home.

Sherbert Haze, a sativa-leaning hybrid, combines the genetics of Sherbet Bx1 and Neville’s Haze. It boasts a creamy, citrus flavor notes that are complimented by tree-like and floral aromatics. This strain both effectively energizes and relaxes simultaneously, perfect for inspiring creativity.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Neville's Haze was named after Nevil Schoemakers, founder of the Seed Bank of Holland. A tall sativa with almost pure Haze lineage, Green House Seeds added a touch of indica genetics. It's known for being a tall plant with a pine cone scent and distinctive floral notes. Neville's Haze won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1998. This THC-dominant strain tends to deliver potent cerebral effects.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item