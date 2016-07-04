Sherbert Haze 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Whitethorn Valley Farm)
by NASHA
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Neville's Haze was named after Nevil Schoemakers, founder of the Seed Bank of Holland. A tall sativa with almost pure Haze lineage, Green House Seeds added a touch of indica genetics. It's known for being a tall plant with a pine cone scent and distinctive floral notes. Neville's Haze won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1998. This THC-dominant strain tends to deliver potent cerebral effects.
