NASHA
Sherbet Green Powder Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Dry-farmed at Organic Medicinals farms - Where cannabis is sun-grown using organic sustainable methods in Humboldt county California.
Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", etc. is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. Providing a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy this strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and a carefree state of mind.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
