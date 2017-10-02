About this product

Dry-farmed at Organic Medicinals farms - Where cannabis is sun-grown using organic sustainable methods in Humboldt county California.



Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", etc. is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. Providing a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy this strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and a carefree state of mind.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.