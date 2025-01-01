"THC: 621 mg

TERPENES: 5%

MELT SCALE: 62%

LINEAGE: Slurty3 x GovernMint Oasis

TASTE: Cream, Mint, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxed, Creative

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Slurty3 x Mint is a hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing GovernMint Oasis with Slurty3, offering a balanced high that’s both relaxing and euphoric. Its aroma features minty freshness from GovernMint Oasis, complemented by earthy, fruity, and floral notes from Slurty3. The flavor is smooth, with creamy minty notes, berry sweetness, and subtle citrus hints, finishing with a tangy aftertaste. Betty’s terpene profile includes myrcene for relaxation, caryophyllene for a spicy kick, and limonene for mood-boosting, making it a well-rounded and enjoyable strain for social or winding-down moments.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."

