Sour Diesel x GMO 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash ( Mattole Valley Sungrown)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

THC: 735mg
MELT SCALE: 76%
TERPENES: 3.86%
LINEAGE: Sour Diesel x GMO
TASTE: Diesel, Garlic, Spicy
FEELING: Euphoria, Relaxed, Creative
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.

The fusion of Sour Diesel and GMO strains yields a remarkable combination. This blend presents a tantalizing mix of Sour Diesel's distinctive robust diesel notes intertwined with the savory garlic essence of the GMO strain. The outcome of this mix creates a perfect harmony of chill vibes and pure bliss.

Sour Diesel x GMO's dominate terpenes are β-caryophyllene which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and lends its peppery flavor, along with Limonene which is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
