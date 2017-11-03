THC: 735mg

MELT SCALE: 76%

TERPENES: 3.86%

LINEAGE: Sour Diesel x GMO

TASTE: Diesel, Garlic, Spicy

FEELING: Euphoria, Relaxed, Creative

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



The fusion of Sour Diesel and GMO strains yields a remarkable combination. This blend presents a tantalizing mix of Sour Diesel's distinctive robust diesel notes intertwined with the savory garlic essence of the GMO strain. The outcome of this mix creates a perfect harmony of chill vibes and pure bliss.



Sour Diesel x GMO's dominate terpenes are β-caryophyllene which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and lends its peppery flavor, along with Limonene which is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

