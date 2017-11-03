Sour Diesel x GMO 1.2g Red Pressed Hash ( Mattole Valley Sungrown)
by NASHA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
