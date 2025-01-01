Cultivated by Humboldt Royale, an independent farm located in Southern Humboldt, that specializes in outdoor sun grown farming and regenerative soil.
This house blend of Sour Diesel and NTZ offers a bold mix of sharp, citrusy fuel and smooth, fruity undertones. The aroma is bright and complex, with notes of diesel, tropical fruit, and a subtle creamy finish. On the tongue, expect a tangy blend of citrus, berries, and earthy spice. Effects include an energizing, cerebral buzz balanced by a relaxed, mellow body feel—great for staying lifted and clear-headed. The terpene profile highlights limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool, delivering a flavorful and balanced experience.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."
Sour Diesel x NTZ 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Sabertooth Farms)
Cultivated by Humboldt Royale, an independent farm located in Southern Humboldt, that specializes in outdoor sun grown farming and regenerative soil.
This house blend of Sour Diesel and NTZ offers a bold mix of sharp, citrusy fuel and smooth, fruity undertones. The aroma is bright and complex, with notes of diesel, tropical fruit, and a subtle creamy finish. On the tongue, expect a tangy blend of citrus, berries, and earthy spice. Effects include an energizing, cerebral buzz balanced by a relaxed, mellow body feel—great for staying lifted and clear-headed. The terpene profile highlights limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool, delivering a flavorful and balanced experience.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”