About this product
THC: 665 mg
MELT SCALE: 70%
TERPENES: 3.2%
LINEAGE: Sour Diesel x SFV
TASTE: Diesel, Citrus, Pine
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed
FARM: Humbold Royale
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Humboldt Royale, an independent farm located in Southern Humboldt, that specializes in outdoor sun grown farming and regenerative soil.
Sour Diesel x SFV provides a robust flavor profile where bold diesel notes take center stage, complemented by refreshing pine and zesty citrus. As you savor its smoke, you'll experience earthy undertones that add depth and balance to each inhale. Rich in Caryophyllene, bringing a spicy, peppery kick that enhances its complex aromauplifting and euphoric, giving you a burst of energy that sparks creativity and focus. Perfect for creative work, socializing, or tackling tasks with a positive attitude, it's your go-to strain for inspiration and mental clarity.
Sour Diesel x SFV terpene profile features Caryophyllene adds a spicy kick, Pinene boosts alertness and clarity, Limonene uplifts the mood, and Myrcene provides a balanced, calming effect.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
MELT SCALE: 70%
TERPENES: 3.2%
LINEAGE: Sour Diesel x SFV
TASTE: Diesel, Citrus, Pine
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed
FARM: Humbold Royale
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Humboldt Royale, an independent farm located in Southern Humboldt, that specializes in outdoor sun grown farming and regenerative soil.
Sour Diesel x SFV provides a robust flavor profile where bold diesel notes take center stage, complemented by refreshing pine and zesty citrus. As you savor its smoke, you'll experience earthy undertones that add depth and balance to each inhale. Rich in Caryophyllene, bringing a spicy, peppery kick that enhances its complex aromauplifting and euphoric, giving you a burst of energy that sparks creativity and focus. Perfect for creative work, socializing, or tackling tasks with a positive attitude, it's your go-to strain for inspiration and mental clarity.
Sour Diesel x SFV terpene profile features Caryophyllene adds a spicy kick, Pinene boosts alertness and clarity, Limonene uplifts the mood, and Myrcene provides a balanced, calming effect.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item