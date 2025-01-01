THC: 787 mg

TERPENES: 4.6%

MELT SCALE: 80%

LINEAGE: Sour Diesel x Guava Kush

TASTE: Tropical, Diesel, Strawberry

FEELING: Energized, Euphoric, Soothed

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Sour Guava is a sativa-dominant hybrid born from the flavorful pairing of Guava Kush and Sour Diesel. Its aroma bursts with tropical guava sweetness layered over pungent diesel notes, while the flavor blends tangy citrus, ripe fruit, and earthy fuel undertones. The effects are energizing and uplifting, promoting focus, creativity, and an easygoing euphoria that’s ideal for daytime use. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its bright, fruity, and slightly spicy profile.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

