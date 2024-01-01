About this product
Sour Satsuma Cold Cure Live Rosin (Alpenglow Farms)
by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Double OG Sour is an award-winning cannabis strain from Rebel Grown seeds. It's a breeding project that brings together OG Kush with Sour Diesel over five generations. Leave some of the first reviews for Double OG Sour.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item