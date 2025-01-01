About this product
THC: 689 mg
TERPENES: 2.8%
MELT SCALE: 68%
LINEAGE: Space Queen x Rocky Mountain Blueberry
TASTE: Citrus, Pine, Diesel
FEELING: Creative, Relaxed
FARM: BarnCat Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Sun-Grown
Cultiavted by BarnCat Farms, a farm run entirely by a band of fierce Lady growers, is the mastermind behind this sun-kissed cannabis planted in the lush lands of Humboldt county.
Space Rocks is a stellar hybrid strain born from the legendary cross of Space Queen x Rocky Mountain Blueberry, delivering a cosmic experience with every hit. Its flavor profile bursts with sweet citrus, creamy vanilla, and a hint of diesel, while the aroma blends pungent earthiness with zesty orange and a touch of spice. Expect a balanced high that launches the mind into a euphoric, creative orbit while keeping the body grounded in relaxation. Dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Space Rocks offers a smooth yet powerful journey, perfect for those seeking a flavorful and well-rounded escape.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
