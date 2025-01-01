About this product
THC: 879 mg
MELT SCALE: 76%
TERPENES: 4.1%
LINEAGE:Strawberry Gushers x THC Bomb
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus
FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Energy
FARM:Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, Strawberry Bomb is an exciting combination of THC Bomb and Strawnana strains. It packs a powerful, long-lasting feeling go well being paired with a citrus woody, sweet, fruity, and candy-like flavors. Together, this is an uplifting and relaxing duo who work wonders for keeping stress at bay. With a languid body and mind, Strawberry Bomb accentuates your creativity and promotes calmness.
Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.
Strawberry Bomb 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Clear Water Farms)
NASHAHash
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item