THC: 879 mg

MELT SCALE: 76%

TERPENES: 4.1%

LINEAGE:Strawberry Gushers x THC Bomb

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Energy

FARM:Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Strawberry Bomb is an exciting combination of THC Bomb and Strawnana strains. It packs a powerful, long-lasting feeling go well being paired with a citrus woody, sweet, fruity, and candy-like flavors. Together, this is an uplifting and relaxing duo who work wonders for keeping stress at bay. With a languid body and mind, Strawberry Bomb accentuates your creativity and promotes calmness.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

