Strawberry Bomb 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Mattole Valley Sungrown)
by NASHA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
