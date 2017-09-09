THC: 823mg per package

MELT SCALE: Blue 76%

TERPENES: 4.3

LINEAGE:Strawberry Gushers x THC Bomb

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Energy

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



With an energizing and happy effect, THC Bomb packs a powerful, long-lasting feeling go well being paired with a citrus woody undertone that works in harmony with Strawberry Gushers’ sweet, fruity, and candy-like flavors. Together, this is an uplifting and relaxing duo who work wonders for keeping stress at bay. With a languid body and mind, Strawberry Bomb accentuates your creativity and promotes calmness.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

