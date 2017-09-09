THC: 823mg per package

MELT SCALE: Orange 72%

TERPENES: 4.3

LINEAGE:Strawberry Gushers x THC Bomb

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Relaxation, Comfort, Energy

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown



PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

With an energizing and happy effect, THC Bomb packs a powerful, long-lasting feeling go well being paired with a citrus woody undertone that works in harmony with Strawberry Gushers’ sweet, fruity, and candy-like flavors. Together, this is an uplifting and relaxing duo who work wonders for keeping stress at bay. With a languid body and mind, Strawberry Bomb accentuates your creativity and promotes calmness.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.





