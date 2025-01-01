About this product
THC: 738 mg
TERPENES: 4.6%
MELT SCALE: 80%
LINEAGE: Strawberry Jelly x Strawberries & Cream
TASTE: Creamy, Berry, Sweet
FEELING: Calm, Relaxed
FARM: Emerald Queen Farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.
Strawberry Meltshake by Pure Melt is a cross of Strawberry Jelly x Strawberries & Cream. It captivates with its creamy strawberry essence. The nose is greeted by a delightful aroma of creamy strawberries, accompanied by a subtle hint of jelly on the finish. Its flavor profile mirrors the lusciousness of a strawberry milkshake, with creamy and soft strawberry notes that linger on the palate. Despite its fruity and sweet nature, Strawberry Meltshake surprises with its potent effects, gradually leading to a calm and relaxed state.
Nasha’s Onyx Label Hash is our highest grade of hash: a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed live hash made from fresh frozen cannabis flowers that were hand-picked and sun-grown to peak maturity. Inspired by the hand-rubbed Charas of India, we use our signature cold-water method to transform frozen live cannabis flowers into a live hash.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
