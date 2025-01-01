POTENCY: 68%

TERPENES: 6.0%

LINEAGE: Strawberry Jelly x Strawberries & Cream

TASTE: Creamy, Berry, Sweet

FEELING: Calm, Relaxed

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Strawberry Meltshake by Pure Melt is a cross of Strawberry Jelly x Strawberries & Cream. It captivates with its creamy strawberry essence. The nose is greeted by a delightful aroma of creamy strawberries, accompanied by a subtle hint of jelly on the finish. Its flavor profile mirrors the lusciousness of a strawberry milkshake, with creamy and soft strawberry notes that linger on the palate. Despite its fruity and sweet nature, Strawberry Meltshake surprises with its potent effects, gradually leading to a calm and relaxed state.



Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.

