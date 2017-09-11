THC: 777 mg

TERPENES: 3%

LINEAGE: Bubblegum x Banana Kush

TASTE: Citrusy, Sweet, Herbal

FEELING: Uplifted, relaxed

FARM: Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Strawnana (also known as Strawberry Banana) is an Indica-leaning hybrid made by crossing two popular fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush. With a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high, Strawnana’s heavy resin production and high THC levels make it an ideal strain to produce high-quality hash.



Strawnana contains high levels of the terpinoids Limonene and β-caryophyllene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. .β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



Nasha’s Cold Cure Live Rosin is 1g of rosin made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin and cured to a flavorful wet batter consistency.

