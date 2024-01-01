About this product
THC: 667 mg
MELT SCALE: 68%
TERPENES: 2.6%
LINEAGE: Street Guru x Guava Guru
TASTE: Tropical, Diesel, Earthy
FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Energized
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.
Street Tart, originally bred by Purple City Genetics, is a hybrid created by mixing Street Guru and Guava Guru. It delivers a bold flavor profile with a tropical and diesel blend and a subtle oaky undertone. Known for its uplifting and focusing effects, Street Tart is perfect for boosting mood and productivity by inducing happiness and engerization, making it a great choice for daytime use.
Nasha’s Orange label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Street Tart 1.2g Orange Unpressed Hash (Clear Water Farms)
by NASHA
About this product
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item