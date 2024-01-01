THC: 667 mg

MELT SCALE: 68%

TERPENES: 2.6%

LINEAGE: Street Guru x Guava Guru

TASTE: Tropical, Diesel, Earthy

FEELING: Happy, Uplifted, Energized

FARM: Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.



Street Tart, originally bred by Purple City Genetics, is a hybrid created by mixing Street Guru and Guava Guru. It delivers a bold flavor profile with a tropical and diesel blend and a subtle oaky undertone. Known for its uplifting and focusing effects, Street Tart is perfect for boosting mood and productivity by inducing happiness and engerization, making it a great choice for daytime use.



Nasha’s Orange label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

read more