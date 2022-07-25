About this product
About this strain
First Class Funk effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
85% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
