Submerge 1 gram Infused Preroll - Ice Mintz x Strawberry Banana
About this product
About this strain
Ice Cream Mintz, also known as Ice Cream Mints, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints. Ice Cream Mintz can test as high as 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Cream Mintz effects include hungry, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Cream Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky, Ice Cream Mintz features flavors like vanilla, mint, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ice Cream Mintz typically ranges from $60–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.