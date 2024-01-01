Submerge 1 gram Infused Preroll - Ice Mintz x Strawberry Banana

by NASHA
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

THC: 39%
INSIDE: Banana x Ice Mintz
TASTE: Fruity, Minty, Gassy
FEELING: Lucid, Euphoric, Uplifetd
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Strawberry Banana hash and Ice Mintz flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms

Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.

Strawberry Banana is an Indica-leaning hybrid between two fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush with a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high.
Bred by Seed Junky, Ice Mintz, also known as Ice Cream Mints, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints. Ice Cream Mintz features flavors like vanilla, mint, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene.

About this strain

Ice Cream Mintz, also known as Ice Cream Mints, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints. Ice Cream Mintz can test as high as 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Cream Mintz effects include hungry, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Cream Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky, Ice Cream Mintz features flavors like vanilla, mint, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ice Cream Mintz typically ranges from $60–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.