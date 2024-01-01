Submerge 1 gram Infused Preroll - Slurty3 x Coup D'etat

by NASHA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

INSIDE: Slurty3 x Coup D'etat
TASTE: Creamy, Sweet, Gassy
FEELING: Lucid, Happy, Relaxed
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Slurty3 flower and Coup d'etat hash grown by Bandwagon Gardens.

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.

Coup d'etat is a cross of Governmint Oasis x THC Bomb by Purple City Genetics, it produces euphoric and serene effects. It has a citrusy, earthy, funky and sweet tastes with woody undertones.

Bred by Purple City Genetics, Slurty3 is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Slurricane and Gelato 33. Slurty3 features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy, and floral.

About this strain

Slurty3 is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Slurricaneand Gelato 33. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Slurty3 is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Slurty3 effects make them feel talkative,  giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slurty3 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Slurty3 features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, earthy, and floral. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slurty3, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

