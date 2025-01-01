About this product
THC: 34%
TERPENES: 2.2%
LINEAGE: Animal Mintz x Modified Bananas
TASTE: Minty, Fruity, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Dreamy
FARM: East Mill Creek farms, Mattole Valley Sugrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
"Made with Animal Mintz flower cultivated by East Mill Creek farms and Modified Bananas hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Animal Mintz is the offspring of legendary California breeder, Seed Junky Genetics. They created this strain by herding together Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie strains in its lineage, with a sweet scent and smooth minty flavor, it’s no wonder Animal Mints inherited a tendency to provide a powerful serenity.
Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.
Bred by Biovortex, Modified Bananas is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It has a decadent spicy and tropical flavor providing inspiration and euphoric high.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Animal Mintz x Modified Bananas
NASHAPre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 34%
TERPENES: 2.2%
LINEAGE: Animal Mintz x Modified Bananas
TASTE: Minty, Fruity, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Dreamy
FARM: East Mill Creek farms, Mattole Valley Sugrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
"Made with Animal Mintz flower cultivated by East Mill Creek farms and Modified Bananas hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Animal Mintz is the offspring of legendary California breeder, Seed Junky Genetics. They created this strain by herding together Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie strains in its lineage, with a sweet scent and smooth minty flavor, it’s no wonder Animal Mints inherited a tendency to provide a powerful serenity.
Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.
Bred by Biovortex, Modified Bananas is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It has a decadent spicy and tropical flavor providing inspiration and euphoric high.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item