THC: 40%

TERPENES: 2.2%

LINEAGE: Blackwater OG x Queens Chem

TASTE: Pine, Berry, Diesel

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Full Moon Farms, Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made With Blackwater OG flower cultivated by Full Moon Farms and Queens Chem hash by Emerald Queen Farms. Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.



Blackwater OG a strain crafted by blending Gush Mintz and Modified Sunset. This strain boasts a distinctive diesel, pine and berry aroma and flavor pofile. Accompanied by this, Blackwater OG promotes a deeply relaxing feeling perfect for winding down. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene and is responsible for this strain's earthy scent and euphoric capabilities.



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.



Queens Chem pays homage to it’s roots in the Chemdawg phenotype offering flavor notes ranging from the aromatic earthy pine zest to a redolent diesel. This blend offers a euphoric high accompanied by stress alleviating relaxation. Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

