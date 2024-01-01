THC: 40% TERPENES: 2.2% LINEAGE: Blackwater OG x Queens Chem TASTE: Pine, Berry, Diesel FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric FARM: Full Moon Farms, Emerald Queen Farms PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made With Blackwater OG flower cultivated by Full Moon Farms and Queens Chem hash by Emerald Queen Farms. Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.
Blackwater OG a strain crafted by blending Gush Mintz and Modified Sunset. This strain boasts a distinctive diesel, pine and berry aroma and flavor pofile. Accompanied by this, Blackwater OG promotes a deeply relaxing feeling perfect for winding down. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene and is responsible for this strain's earthy scent and euphoric capabilities.
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.
Queens Chem pays homage to it’s roots in the Chemdawg phenotype offering flavor notes ranging from the aromatic earthy pine zest to a redolent diesel. This blend offers a euphoric high accompanied by stress alleviating relaxation. Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Blackwater OG x Queens Chem
Blackwater OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino Purps and SFV OG Kush. Blackwater OG is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackwater OG effects include feeling sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackwater OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and a lack of appetite. Bred by Cali Connection, Blackwater OG features flavors like chemical, blue cheese and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blackwater OG typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackwater OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”