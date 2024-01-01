THC:37%

TERPENES: 2.2%

LINEAGE: Dark Rainbow, Modified Bananas

TASTE: Peppery, Sweet, Citrus

FEELING: Euphoric, Uplifted, Relaxed

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Made with Dark Rainbow flower and Modified Bananas hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.



Bred by Biovortex, Modified Bananas is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It has a decadent spicy and tropical flavor providing inspiration and euphoric high.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.





