About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 3.2%
LINEAGE: G Tank x Dark Rainbow
TASTE: Diesel, Spicy, Pine
FEELING: Relaxed, Restful, Uplifted
FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Dark Rainbow live rosin cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
TERPENES: 3.2%
LINEAGE: G Tank x Dark Rainbow
TASTE: Diesel, Spicy, Pine
FEELING: Relaxed, Restful, Uplifted
FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Dark Rainbow live rosin cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 3.2%
LINEAGE: G Tank x Dark Rainbow
TASTE: Diesel, Spicy, Pine
FEELING: Relaxed, Restful, Uplifted
FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Dark Rainbow live rosin cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
TERPENES: 3.2%
LINEAGE: G Tank x Dark Rainbow
TASTE: Diesel, Spicy, Pine
FEELING: Relaxed, Restful, Uplifted
FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Dark Rainbow live rosin cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item