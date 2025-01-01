THC: 39%

TERPENES:3.5%

LINEAGE: G Tank x Modified Bananas

TASTE: Diesel, Spicy, Tropical

FEELING: Sedated, Comforted

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN:Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure



Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Modified Bananas hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.



Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Modified Bananas, a strain by Biovortex, is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It's strain stands out for its for its spicy aroma complemented by a distinct yet tropical flavor profile. This unique combination delights the senses and promotes a feeling of inspiration and euphoria, making it popular among those seeking a boost in creativity and mood.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

