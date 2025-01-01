THC: 36%

TERPENES: 2.7%

LINEAGE: G Tank x Rainbow Meltz

TASTE: Diesel, Citrus, Sweet

FEELING: Sedated, Euphoria

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Emerald Queen Farms.

PLACE GROWN:Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure



Made with G Tank flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Rainbow Meltz hash cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms.



Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



G Tank, also known as Gas Tanker, is an Indica forward hybrid derived from the Sour Diesel x Gas strains. Its aroma is a bold mix of diesel fuel and zesty citrus, with hints of pine and earthy herbs sneaking in. The taste follows suit—spicy, gassy, and tangy with a sour citrus kick. Thanks to a terpene profile led by myrcene, this strain delivers deep relaxation, a heavy body high, and a serious case of the munchies, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.



Rainbow Meltz is a strain bred by Archive Seed Bank. Rainbow Meltz, also known as """"Rainbow Melt,"""" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. This strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.